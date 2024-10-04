Guggenheim Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $450.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $390.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.54.

HD stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.34. 2,191,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,236. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $403.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

