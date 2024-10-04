B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) PT Raised to $5.00

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,406,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,414,272. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 16.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

