Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Lowered to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.05. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 124.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

