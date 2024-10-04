Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.84.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCW

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCW traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$4.87. 511,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$3.79 and a 1-year high of C$5.24. The firm has a market cap of C$971.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.58.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.6312336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Insiders have bought 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.