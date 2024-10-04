Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.15.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE:ERO traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.53. The company had a trading volume of 80,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.12. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 4.742681 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

