Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.69.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:STN traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$112.72. 62,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$82.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.57. The firm has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 5.0556845 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. In related news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.