Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.50 price target by National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.50.

Shares of LGN stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.81. 1,346,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,236. The company has a market cap of C$377.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.03.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

