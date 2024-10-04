Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.50 price target by National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.50.
View Our Latest Report on Logan Energy
Logan Energy Price Performance
About Logan Energy
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.