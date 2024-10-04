Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$34.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.13.

TSE:BDT traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.67. 64,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.51. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$10.02 and a 12 month high of C$27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.6193248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

