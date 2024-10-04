Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $37,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $118.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

