Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

