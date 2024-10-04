Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 416,898 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,854.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 389,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

