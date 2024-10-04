Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.86.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $605.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $611.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

