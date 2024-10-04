iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.