Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,609 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 86,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.22 billion, a PE ratio of 239.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.