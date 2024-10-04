Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Zebra Technologies worth $39,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $363.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

