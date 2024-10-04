Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 444 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $94.54 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $923.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

