Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

DEA stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.