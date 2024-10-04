Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSCH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $44.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
