Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 864,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 56,021 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Paramount Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 608,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

