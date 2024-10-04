Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 52.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tilray Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.