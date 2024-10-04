Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 52.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.