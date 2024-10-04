Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 240 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

