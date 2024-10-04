Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,783 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 321.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 608.6% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 215.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Trading Down 0.0 %

PVH stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

