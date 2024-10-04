Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,446 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after buying an additional 2,001,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

