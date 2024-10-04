Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

NYSE JCI opened at $75.49 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

