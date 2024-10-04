Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,882 shares of company stock worth $14,754,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $495.41 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.91 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.81.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

