NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,849 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $73.04 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

