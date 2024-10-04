The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 294.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in The Ensign Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

