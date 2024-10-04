EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.