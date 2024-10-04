B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

