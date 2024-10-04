Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $291.53 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,421.85 or 0.03899192 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $291.53 billion and $15.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00042364 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007762 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010899 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013447 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007388 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,373,387 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
