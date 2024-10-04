Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $291.53 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,421.85 or 0.03899192 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $291.53 billion and $15.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00042364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,373,387 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

