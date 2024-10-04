Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,227.51 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $62,111.60 on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,227.51 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00522381 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00030040 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00073782 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000154 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,762,950 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.