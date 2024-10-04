Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

