Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after purchasing an additional 298,653 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 199,686 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

