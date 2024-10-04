APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.19.

APA Trading Up 3.0 %

APA stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.