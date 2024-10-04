Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,420,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

