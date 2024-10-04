Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.