Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 298 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 62,803 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,662,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $54.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.