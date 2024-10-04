Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $628,684,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.