Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,788 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 297,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 218,146 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 59.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after buying an additional 321,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

