Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,075.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $314,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $270.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

