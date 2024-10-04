Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,077 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after buying an additional 308,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after buying an additional 122,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

