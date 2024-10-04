Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $57,000 Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNG. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 97.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of STNG opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.67. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.