Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.18 and last traded at $124.13. 3,846,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,777,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $492.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

