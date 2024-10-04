United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.44 and last traded at $130.84. Approximately 612,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,242,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

