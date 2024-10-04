Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.47. 11,937,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 53,768,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

