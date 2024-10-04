Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.73 and last traded at $114.62. 12,208,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 17,516,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 768.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

