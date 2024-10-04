BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $772.45 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $62,199.91 or 0.99977095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00056186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,157.54349932 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

