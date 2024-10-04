SLERF Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.33 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, SLERF has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. SLERF has a market cap of $72.33 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SLERF token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00252862 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.13858893 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $8,254,982.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

