Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.09 and last traded at $166.60. Approximately 14,340,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 58,253,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $272.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after buying an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.