UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.19 and last traded at $191.52. 44,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 86,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.2 %

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457 shares of company stock worth $269,413 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,842,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 305.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $5,139,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

